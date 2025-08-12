Mumbai, August 12 : Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Tuesday slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for questioning the Supreme Court's directive on the removal of stray dogs from Delhi-NCR, saying the order must be supported as it ensures shelter for the animals. Taking a swipe at the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha, Shaina suggested that Gandhi should opine only when he understands the concept of shelters and vaccinations, among other things.

"We all have empathy for stray dogs and animal care, but is Rahul Gandhi actually questioning the Supreme Court's recent orders to remove stray dogs from the national capital's streets and relocate them to shelters? I don't understand how he can question the judiciary. We all want to understand that if you have a removal, which also ensures shelter for our stray animals, then it should be welcomed. Yet, he is questioning the entire process of shelters, sterilisation, vaccination, and community care, which are also meant to ensure public safety without cruelty. If you understand the concept, only then should you opine, Rahul Gandhi, because this is the judgment of the Supreme Court," Shaina NC told ANI. ‘Step Back From Decades of Humane, Science-Backed Policy’: Rahul Gandhi Slams Supreme Court’s Stray Dogs Order, Says ‘Voiceless Souls Aren’t Problems’ (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi, in his post on X, has advocated for shelters, sterilisation, vaccination and community care for stray dogs while opposing their "blanket removal" from the streets of Delhi NCR. "The SC's directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR is a step back from decades of humane, science-backed policy. These voiceless souls are not "problems" to be erased. Shelters, sterilisation, vaccination & community care can keep streets safe - without cruelty. Blanket removals are cruel, shortsighted, and strip us of compassion. We can ensure public safety and animal welfare go hand in hand," Gandhi said.

On Monday, the Supreme Court directed the authorities in the National Capital Territory of Delhi to immediately start picking up stray dogs from all localities and shift them to dog shelters. The directions also extend to Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad. The ruling drew criticism from animal rights organisations. They held a protest in front of the India Gate in Delhi on Monday against the order. The police detained them during the protest. "They don't want us to talk. These people are throwing everyone into jail. I am being detained because I do the noble work of feeding animals," said a caregiver of dogs while being detained by the police for protesting against the SC order.

PETA India Advocacy Associate, Shaurya Agrawal, said the order is "impractical and illogical" as it is going to "create chaos and more problems." Speaking with ANI, PETA Indian Advocacy Associate said, "This particular order is impractical, illogical and according to the animal birth control rules, also illegal. The Delhi government had 24 years to implement these sterilisation programs and implement the ABC rules. Delhi has 10 lakh dogs, and only half of them are sterilised. Housing them in shelters is impractical. It is very difficult. This is going to create chaos and more problems." SC Stray Dog Removal Order: Sonakshi Sinha, Zeenat Aman, Rupali Ganguly Criticise Supreme Court’s Delhi Stray Dog Relocation Order.

He further called the decision to remove dogs "inhumane and cruel in itself" and indicated that PETA is exploring all legal avenues to oppose the order. "Removal of dogs is inhumane, is cruelty in itself, and the conditions within the shelters are going to be very bad. We are exploring all our legal avenues," he said.

