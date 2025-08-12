Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Supreme Court’s order directing the removal of stray dogs from Delhi-NCR, calling it neither "backed by science" nor "humane." Responding to the court’s move, taken suo motu following a rise in dog-bite fatalities, Gandhi said, “Voiceless souls aren’t problems to be erased”. The Supreme Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the dog-bite related fatalities and ordered the removal of street dogs from Delhi-NCR and their shift to dog shelters within eight weeks. It further said that the shelter homes must have enough people for sterilisation and immunisation of street dogs. “The SC’s directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR is a step back from decades of humane, science-backed policy,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on X. He added that the dogs aren’t problems and that the blanket removal is “shortsighted” and lacks “compassion”. “These voiceless souls are not ‘problems’ to be erased. Blanket removals are cruel, shortsighted, and strip us of compassion,” he further said, before suggesting, “Shelters, sterilisation, vaccination & community care can keep streets safe – without cruelty.” He added, “We can ensure public safety and animal welfare go hand in hand.” ‘Make the Streets Completely Free of Stray Dogs’: Supreme Court Orders Immediate Removal of Dogs From Delhi-NCR Streets.

