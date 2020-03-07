Second French Lawmaker Tests Positive for Coronavirus

World. (File Image)

Paris [France], Mar 7 (Sputnik/ANI): A second member of the French Parliament's lower house has tested positive for novel coronavirus, while five other lawmakers are being tested for the illness.A lawmaker with the Republicans party, whose identity has not been disclosed, was hospitalized with the COVID-19 disease in the northeastern region of Alsace on Thursday.France reported 103 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, raising the tally to 716, while a total of 11 people have died from the infection. Worldwide, cases of the infection have been reported in 90 countries, including India. (Sputnik/ANI)

