Section 144 Extended Till April 14

Bengaluru, Mar 31 (PTI) Prohibitory orders in Bengaluru under Section 144 of the CrPC have been extended from Tuesday midnight to April 14 in view of the growing number of COVID-19 patients in the state, the Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao said.

Rao noted that it had become imperative to take stringent measures in the jurisdiction of commissionerate of Bengaluru city to prevent the spread of the disease. The prohibitory orders with exception to essential services will come into force from Tuesday midnight to April 14 midnight.

Those exempted from the lockdown are defence, police forces,public utilities, electricity, sanitation, APMC Mandis, hospitals and transport of essential services. The commissioner said all the schools and places of worship will remain shut.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)