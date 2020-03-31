Selena Gomez Extends Support to Medical Professionals, Makes Donation for Coronavirus Relief

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Singer Selena Gomez on Tuesday expressed her thankfulness to all medical professionals for their selfless duties amid the outbreak of coronavirus and pledged contribution to the cause.The 27-year-old star took to Twitter to announce her decision to make a contribution to one of the medical centre, 'Cedars-Sinai' as a sign of 'gratitude' for the 'good care' that the unit has provided to the singer."So thankful for every single medical professional who is putting their health on the line to take care of others I'm donating to@CedarsSinaias they are low on masks and ventilators. They've taken such good care of me so it's my turn to show my gratitude," the tweet read.Many big names from the music industry have chipped in their support to help the world in its fight against the coronavirus.One among them is Lady Gaga, who has been using her social media platform to raise awareness about the precautionary measures to be followed during these trying times.Singer Elton John, with a view to bringing relief amid the coronavirus pandemic, hosted a star-studded 'iHeart Living Room Concert for America' on Sunday that featured musicians like Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello and Alicia Keys. (ANI)

