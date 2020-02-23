Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Win Silver at Hungarian Open

Budapest [Hungary] Feb 23 (ANI): Indian men's doubles pair of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan clinched a silver medal at the 2020 ITTF World Tour Hungarian Open in Budapest.The pair put in a strong effort but eventually went down fighting 5-11, 9-11, 11-8, 9-11 to the 16th seeds Benedikt Duda and Patrick Franziska of Germany in a 30-minute summit showdown.Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal had been splendid all week and had even accounted for the top seeds Ho Kwan Kit and Wong Chun Ting of Hong Kong in a hard-fought 3-2 victory in the semi-finals.This is Sharath Kamal's second medal from this prestigious tournament as he also went on to win a bronze in mixed doubles in partnership with Manika Batra. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)