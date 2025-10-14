After firing 30 shots and keeping six on target, the Portugal national football team had finally managed to edge past the Ireland national football team in their last FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Group F game. The final score was 1-0, with a goal from Ruben Neves in 90+1 minutes being the difference. Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo played the full game, but had a stale performance, netting none. Now, the next game in the same group F is Portugal vs Hungary. Portugal 1-0 Ireland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Ruben Neves Stoppage Time Winner Helps Selecao das Quinas Earn Third-Straight Win After Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Penalty.

As of now, Portugal are leading Group F, with three wins in three matches. The Portugal vs Hungary FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match is scheduled to kick off at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, October 15. The match is planned to be held at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal. Fans looking to know if Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing in the Portugal vs Hungary FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match will get their answers below.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Portugal vs Hungary FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match?

Even after playing the last match against Ireland, the 40-year-old CR7 has been seen actively training with the rest of the Portugal squad, and is assumed to be fully match fit. So, it is expected that Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing in the Portugal vs Hungary FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match. Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes Happy Saudi National Day to His Saudi Arabian Fans; Al-Nassr Star Shares Greetings In Traditional Attire (See Pics).

Head coach Roberto Martinez must be looking to take no risks in the attack, especially after observing the scarcity of goals in the last match. So, the all-time top goal-scorer in international football, Cristiano Ronaldo is predicted to maintain his spot in the starting XI, continuing to lead the national team.

