Sourav Ganguly 'can't Wait' to Witness Newly-revamped Motera Stadium

New Delhi [India], Feb 19 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly is very eager to witness the world's largest cricket stadium -Motera Stadium - which will unveil on February 24 in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. "Lovely to see such a massive, pretty stadium .. Ahmedabad .. have great memories in this ground as a player, captain ..grew up at Eden with hundred thousand capacity .. (not anymore).. can't wait to see this on 24th," Ganguly replied on BCCI's tweet.With a seating capacity of more than 1,10,000, the Motera Stadium will dislodge Australia's Melbourne Cricket Ground as the wold's largest stadium. Located in Ahmedabad, the Motera Stadium was made in 1982 with a seating capacity of 49,000 at the time of construction, which has now been increased.Motera will also beat Eden Gardens in Kolkata as India's largest cricket stadium, which has the seating capacity of 66,000 spectators. Earlier, BCCI took to Twitter and posted a sun-kissed picture of the Motera Stadium and captioned the post, "The Sun is out! #MoteraStadium Ahmedabad, India."The US President Donald Trump will reach Ahmedabad by noon on February 24 and is slated to address a mammoth crowd of more than 1,00,000 people which is expected to turn up for an event at the Motera Stadium on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' function that was addressed by the US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston in September last year.Trump said that there would be seven million people between the airport and the stadium to welcome him."I happen to like Prime Minister Modi a lot. He told me we will have seven million people between the airport and the event. It's going to be the largest stadium in the world. It's going to be very exciting," said Trump.The US President is also likely to visit the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)