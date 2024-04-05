South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third Women’s T20I against Sri Lanka in East London for her aggressive send-off after dismissing Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu. Kapp was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.” IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' Spinner Kuldeep Yadav Likely to Miss IPL 2024 Match Against Mumbai Indians After Being Advised Rest Following Groin Niggle

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Kapp's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in 24 months, the ICC informed in a statement on Friday.

The incident occurred in the 13th over of Sri Lanka’s innings, when Kapp, after dismissing Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, used inappropriate language and gestured in the direction of the pavilion.

Kapp admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Shandre Fritz of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Jacqueline Williams and Thomas Mokorosi, third umpire Kerrin Klaaste, and fourth umpire Lauren Agenbag levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

It is to be noted that when a player reaches four or more demerit points within 24 months, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned. Also, two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player. The Demerit Points will remain on a player or player support personnel’s disciplinary record for 24 months from their imposition following which they will be expunged.

