Sri Bhaini Sahib (Punjab), Nov 23 (PTI) Despite playing with 10 men for over 30 minutes, Namdhari FC held on for a hard-fought goalless draw against Delhi FC in the I-League here on Saturday.

Delhi FC failed to capitalise on their numerical advantage, as they squandered several chances in the second-half to break the deadlock at the Namdhari Stadium.

Also Read | Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Namdhari, who suffered a red card to Francis Addo in the 61st minute, dominated the first-half, creating multiple opportunities but unable to finish.

Delhi, on the other hand, grew into the game after the red card but struggled to make the most of their extra player, leaving both sides with a point each.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Results Today, November 22: CM Punk Joins Roman Reigns’ OG Bloodline as 'Wiseman' Returns, Cody Rhodes Confronts Kevin Owens; Results and Highlights of Friday Night SmackDown.

Namdhari started the game on the front foot, dictating the pace and creating the first notable chance.

In the 12th minute, Manvir Singh was all set to flick a cross from the right, but Delhi FC goalkeeper Lalmuansanga came up with a crucial save.

Shortly after this, Namdhari's Brazilian recruit Vicente Mercedes unleashed a shot from the middle of the box, but it was blocked by a Delhi FC defender.

The rebound fell to Vicente's fellow Brazilian Cledson Dasilva Degol, who fired wide of the target.

Namdhari kept the pressure on as Gursimrat Singh narrowly missed an opportunity to find the target with a header, but the ball deflected into the path of Lalmuansanga, who once again made an important stop.

Two minutes later, Vicente nearly broke the deadlock after a neat setup from Degol, but his effort hit the near post.

Despite Namdhari's dominance, Delhi FC grew into confidence as the match progressed.

The hosts suffered a setback in the 61st minute when Addo was shown the red card for a clumsy challenge on Delhi's Samir Binong, thus reducing Namdhari to 10 men.

With the numerical advantage, Delhi FC began to assert themselves and created several opportunities.

Bali Gagandeep and substitute Stephane Binong, who is from Cameroon, combined well, but both squandered their chances, leaving their side frustrated.

In the dying moments, Delhi's Himanshu Jhangra nearly found the target with a low shot, but the near post denied him a goal. Despite Delhi's late surge, Namdhari defence held firm, ensuring the game ended in a stalemate.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)