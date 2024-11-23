Barcelona will be back in action in the La Liga 2024-25 when they will take on Celta Vigo away from home. The players have returned following an International break and are raring to go. Barcelona has been in good form in the La Liga as they have a 6-point lead over arch-rivals Real Madrid having played one extra game. Under Hansi Flick, Barcelona have a new look to them and things have been going well for them so far. They will look to maintain the momentum when they face Celta Vigo away from home. Robert Lewandowski trained on Thursday. He did not represent Poland during the international break due to a back problem but is expected to be back in action. Ferran Torres is also back in training after overcoming a hamstring problem. Lionel Messi Listens to All Three Versions Of Tracks In Contention to Become Official Song For Barcelona's 125th Anniversary, Gives His Approval (Watch Video).

Celta Vigo boast a record of five wins, two draws and six defeats from their 13 La Liga matches this season, with a total of 17 points leaving them in 11th spot in the table, just three points off sixth-placed Athletic Bilbao. Celta are a side who focuses more on the offense as they have scored 20 goals so far in the season with only Villarreal (23), Real Madrid (25) and Barcelona (40) having a stronger attacking record. But they have also conceded 22 times which is the joint-second worst defensive record in the division so far.

When is Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Celta Vigo will host an in-form Barcelona in La Liga 2024-25 on Sunday, November 24. The Celta Vigo vs Barcelona match will be played at the Estadio Abanca-Balaídos, Vigo, Spain and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch La Liga 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. There would be no live telecast available of the Celta Vigo vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match on TV in India. For Celta Vigo vs Barcelona online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Celta Vigo vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Fans in India do have an online viewing option of watching La Liga 2024-25 matches. GXR is the new official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Celta Vigo vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website. High-flying Barcelona are expected to register a win and continue their good form.

