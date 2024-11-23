The WWE SmackDown November 22 edition handed a major boost to OG Bloodline ahead of Survivor Series War Games 2024, while Kevin Ownes and Cody Rhodes locked horns before a possible matchup. In other matches, LA Knight came victorious defending his title. Check out WWE Friday Night results and highlights below. WWE Survivor Series War Games 2024: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

CM Punk Joins Roman Reigns’ OG Bloodline

Opening the show on November 22, Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline members made their stance clear for the upcoming Survivor Series War Games 2024. Later they faced Roman Reigns’ Bloodline where ‘Wiseman’ – Paul Heyman stole the spotlight by adding the fifth member – CM Punk to Roman Reigns’ team for the War Games.

Wiseman's Return

CM Punk Joining OG Blooline

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens Confrontation

Cody Rhodes called out Kevin Owens. Owens walks down and stands on the announce table. He blames Cody for what he did and Owens says he did it because for four years he fought The Bloodline every week. The banter went on for a long time and there is a massive chance of both stars facing each other in the upcoming WWE Survivor Series War Games 2024.

Women’s United States Championship tournament – Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green vs. Blair Davenport

A fun women's triple-threat match. Chelsea Green was getting a big pop for her entrance and when she won too. Bianca Belair survived two pin falls but in the final moments Blair hit a big kick, she grabbed Chelsea but the wrestler managed to reverse it into the Unpretty-Her. She goes for the cover and gets the pin. US President-Elect Donald Trump Greeted By WWE COO Triple H During UFC 309 At Madison Square Garden (Watch Video).

WWE United States Championship Match – LA Knight (c) vs. Santos Escobar with Elektra Lopez

Nakamura’s interference was spooky in the match but in general, it was a great title match for the fans. LA Knight had a bit of trouble beating Escobar as the Brazilian star lifted the champion up on his shoulders, going for the finisher. But LA Knight landed on his feet and hit Escobar with the BFT. He goes for the cover and gets the pin.

