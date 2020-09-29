London, Sep 29 (AP) Ten people tested positive for the coronavirus in the latest round of checks in the English Premier League.

A total of 1,595 players and club staff were tested last week, the league said on Monday.

Also Read | DC vs SRH IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

It did not disclose details of the players who were positive, but West Ham confirmed last week that three people — including manager David Moyes — had COVID-19. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)