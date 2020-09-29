In the 11th match of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) table-topper Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among cricket fans who select their teams to win some cash. Team selection with best picks is always a winning formula in Dream11. So, find out our tips and suggestions to pick the best players for your DC vs SRH Dream11 IPL 2020 match. DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 11.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Rishabh Pant

We all know how explosive Rishabh Pant can be. So, having him in your DC vs SRH Dream11 fantasy XI is an obvious choice. Besides his stroke making capabilities, Pant is wicket-keeper as well. So, there is a good chance of him collecting decent points for your team.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Manish Pandey

The right-handed batsman has evolved as one of the batting mainstays for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Pandey looks in good form and as he bats high in the order, he can be one of the best picks for your DC vs SRH Dream11 team. Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for DC vs SRH IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Jonny Bairstow

The wicketkeeper-batsman had a for sting in the last game. But he is capable of big innings and that’s what he will aiming against Delhi Capitals. Bairstow is unlikely to keep wickets, however, with Wriddhiman Saha in the playing XI.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Shreyas Iyer

The talented youngster is leading Delhi Capitals on a right path. His batting is as impressive as it gets. Expect him to score big against Sunrisers Hyderabad. So, make sure you have him your DC vs SRH Dream11 team as one of the best picks.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Marcus Stoinis

A must pick player in your DC vs SRH Dream11 team. The all-rounder has done well for Delhi Capitals thus far and will be oozing with confidence. Stoinis can collect points for your team with both bat and ball.

While Delhi Capitals have won two out of two matches (including Super Over win), Sunrisers Hyderabad is yet to win a match. It is a clash of table-toppers and bottom-placed team.

