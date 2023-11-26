Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 26 (PTI) Below is the scoreboard of the second T20I between India and Australia, held here on Sunday.

India innings

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Zampa b Ellis 53

Ruturaj Gaikwad c David b Ellis 58

Ishan Kishan c Ellis b Stoinis 52

Suryakumar Yadav (c) c Stoinis b Ellis 19

Rinku Singh not out 31

Tilak Varma not out 7

Extras: (lb 2, nb 1, w 12) 15

Total: (For four wickets in 20 overs) 235

Fall of wickets: 77-1, 164-2, 189-3, 221-4.

Bowling: Marcus Stoinis 3-0-27-1, Nathan Ellis 4-0-45-3, Glenn Maxwell 2-0-38-0, Sean Abbott 3-0-56-0, Adam Zampa 4-0-33-0, Tanveer Sangha 4-0-34-0. (MORE) PTI

