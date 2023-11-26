Mumbai, November 26: Mohammed Shami, the leading wicket-taker in the recent cricket World Cup, met Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at a festive event in Delhi. The ace pacer posted photos of his interaction with the top BJP leaders on his Instagram account, which have now become viral on social media. The event was the Egas celebration, a traditional festival of Uttarakhand, hosted by BJP leader Anil Baluni at his residence. Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal was also present at the occasion. Shami’s pictures with Shah and Doval have sparked rumours about his possible political entry and affinity for the BJP.

The rumours of Shami joining politics and the BJP have gained momentum with the recent developments. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a surprise plan to build a cricket stadium in Shami’s hometown of Amroha to honour his brilliant performance in the World Cup. This unexpected gesture has raised eyebrows and hinted at Shami’s closeness with the BJP. Mohammed Shami Rescues Road Accident Victim in Nainital, Video Goes Viral.

Mohammed Shami with Amit Shah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@mdshami.11)

Moreover, the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugging Shami after India’s loss in the final also created a buzz on social media. Shami was also a prominent guest at Baluni’s Egas party, receiving special blessings from Amit Shah. These incidents have added to the curiosity and speculation about Shami’s possible political career. 'We Will Bounce back' Mohammed Shami Pens Down Heartfelt Message, Thanks PM Narendra Modi For Visiting Team India Dressing Room After ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

Earlier today, Shami made news for saving a road accident victim in Nainital. The cricketer recorded the incident on video and posted it on his social media accounts. This heroic deed showed the humanitarian side of Shami and earned applause from fans and followers. Shami has not confirmed or denied his political ambitions, but his recent meetings with influential political figures have stirred much interest and speculation. It remains to be seen if the star bowler will enter the political field, but for now, his cricketing feats are a source of pride and joy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2023 08:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).