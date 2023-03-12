Ahmedabad, Mar 12 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the penultimate day of the series-deciding fourth and final Test between India and Australia, here on Sunday.

Australia 1st Innings: 480 in 167.2 overs.

India 1st Innings: (Overnight 289/3; 99 overs)

Rohit Sharma c Labuschagne b Kuhnemann 35

Shubman Gill lbw 128

Cheteshwar Pujara lbw Murphy 42

Virat Kohli batting 88

Ravindra Jadeja c Khawaja b Murphy 28

Srikar Bharat batting 25

Extras: (B-10, LB-4, NB-2) 16

Total: (For four wickets in 131 overs) 362

Fall of Wickets: 1-74, 2-187, 3-245, 4-309

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 17-2-74-0, Cameron Green 14-0-54-0, Nathan Lyon 49-8-99-1, Matthew Kuhnemann 19-2-57-1, Todd Murphy 32-9-64-2. PTI

