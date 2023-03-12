India are currently playing against Australia in the 4th Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. After three days of competitive cricket, the Test match is currently in a balanced position. Having won the toss, Australia put up a big total of 480 in the 1st innings. Opener Usman Khawaja scored his 14th Test century while all-rounder Cameron Green got his maiden Test Hundred. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the best bowler for India and took six wickets. Meanwhile, fast bowler Mohammed Shami picked up two wickets. Virat Kohli Becomes Fifth Indian to Score 4,000 Test Runs at Home, Achieves Feat During Day 3 of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023.

In reply, India have made a great start. Opener Shubman Gill brought up his 2nd Test century (1st in India) and laid the foundation. He was involved in three big partnerships with Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli. After Gill's dismissal, Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja managed to survive the second new ball. Kohli also scored his 29th Test fifty. All three Australian spinners, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy got one wicket each. India finished day 3 with a total of 289-3. They are still 191 runs behind the visitors. India will be looking to take a handy lead on day 4. Meanwhile, if Australia can get a couple of early wickets, they will once again gain the advantage.

When Is IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 Day 4? Know Date, Time and Venue

India are currently locking horns with Australia in the 4th test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The 4th day of the match will take place on Sunday, March 12. The day's play will start at 9:30 pm IST(Indian Standard Time)

Where To Watch Live Telecast of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 Day 4?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The live telecast of the 4th Test is available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Rohit Sharma Becomes Sixth Indian Batter to Score 17,000 International Runs, Joins Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli Among Others With Milestone Achieved During IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 Day 4?

The broadcasting rights of Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website to watch the IND vs AUS 4th Test. They however will need to take a subscription.

