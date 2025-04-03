Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): Chandigarh's Yuvraj Sandhu and Delhi's Arjun Prasad climbed atop the leaderboard with totals of seven-under 137 after round two of the Rs 1.5 crore Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025 being played at the Jaypee Greens Golf and Spa Resort in Greater Noida.

While Yuvraj (70-67), a two-time winner on the PGTI this season, came up with a 67 on Wednesday to rise nine spots from his overnight tied 10th, Arjun (68-69) delivered a 69 to gain two spots from his overnight tied third place.

Chandigarh golfer Harendra Gupta shot the day's best score of 66 to end up in tied third place at six-under 138 along with Honey Baisoya of Delhi who sank two eagles during his round of 68.

Saptak Talwar, the first-round joint leader, carded a 72 to close the day as the best-placed professional from Greater Noida as he occupied fifth position at five-under 139.

The halfway cut came down at three-over 147. Sixty professionals and one amateur made the cut.

The lone amateur to make the cut was 19-year-old Sukhman Singh (71) of Noida who was tied 31st at two-over 146.

Yuvraj Sandhu came out all guns blazing on day two making seven birdies on the first 10 holes where he hit his irons and wedges to perfection. On this stretch, 28-year-old Yuvraj narrowly missed a hole-in-one on the third, chipped in on the 10th and produced some exceptional chips and a terrific bunker shot to leave himself easy birdie conversions.

Yuvraj said, "This is my fourth straight week of competition so there was a little shoulder pain at the start of this event. But the physio here at the tournament, Ravinder Sir helped me get rid of the pain. A big thanks to him.

"As there was no wind in the morning, I pressed the pedal to take advantage of the conditions. But once the wind started swirling in the afternoon, I lost a shot or two in that transition.

"I'm playing at Jaypee after a long time, in fact this is my first professional event at this venue. I last played here as an amateur. But the course is quite challenging now and has its own teeth."

Twenty-six-year-old Arjun Prasad, still searching for his maiden victory, made four birdies and a bogey in round two. Three of Arjun's birdies came on the par-5s as a result of two outstanding up and downs and a great bunker shot.

Arjun said, "I've had a decent start to the season thanks to all the work that I've put in with my coach and my team. I've had two solid days so far and am now looking forward to playing in the leader group with my good friend Yuvraj for the second time this season."(ANI)

