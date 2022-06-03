Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 3 (ANI): A player with immense potential, ATK Mohun Bagan forward, Liston Colaco revealed that he would never consider himself a 'superstar'.

Colaco, who scored a hattrick against Bashundhara Kings, during the group stage game of the AFC Cup, took the ball home with the signatures of all the team players.

"It's been with me ever since I scored the hat-trick in the AFC Cup. It's just a reminder as to how grateful I am to my teammates for the goals - not just on that day -- but in each and every match. In football, we need to keep working together to achieve results. No one can ever feel as an individual that it's all about him -- as everything is of the team, for the team, and by the team," said Colaco in a statement.

"I am just another player in the team trying, and working hard to do my job. Most importantly, I have just started my career as a professional player, and there is a long way to go. Never ever in my life will I consider myself as a superstar. My mantra in life is simple - keep my head down and feet on the ground, and continue working hard," he added.

The forward further said that he is confident about Team India's qualification for the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

"We are confident of winning our matches in the qualifying stage and make it to the AFC Asian Cup 2023. That's the target, and if I may reiterate - the sole target. Playing in front of our fans -- that too in Kolkata will be an added advantage for sure," said Colaco.

"The mood in the camp is all about optimism, and confidence. We believe in each other and want to give our best for our country in the three games coming up," he added. (ANI)

