Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): An all-female cast of match officials have been appointed for the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 final between China PR and Korea Republic at the D.Y. Patil Stadium on Sunday.

FIFA Women's World Cup referee Casey Reibelt from Australia will officiate in the final alongside assistant referees Joanna Charaktis, also from Australia, and Heba Saadieh from Palestine.

Also Read | Inter Milan vs AC Milan, Serie A 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Italian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Meanwhile, Australians Kate Jacewicz and Lara Lee have also been selected as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and Assistant VAR respectively.

This will be the third time an all-female cast will take charge of a match in the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 following the Japan and Thailand quarter-final tie and semi-final encounter between China PR and Japan.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Fulham, FA Cup 2021-22 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch Live Telecast of Football Match TV & Score Updates in IST?.

A total of 39 match officials, comprising 16 referees and assistant referees and seven video match officials (VMOs), were selected for the showpiece, making it the largest cast of match officials to be appointed for the showpiece. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)