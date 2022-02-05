It is time for the Milan Derby in the Italian Serie A with AC Milan, in particular, looking for three points to prevent Inter from gaining an upper hand in the title race. The Nerazzurri are on a great run of form with four wins in their last five games. This has led to them leapfrogging both Napoli and Milan to the top of the points table. Their defence of the league title looks solid at the moment and Simone Inzaghi has come in and done a commendable job in steadying the club after the departure of a good manager in Antonio Conte. Opponents AC Milan are struggling with inconsistencies which has undone a lot of their good work. They are winless in their last two matches and they are under considerable pressure to win this evening. Inter Milan versus AC Milan will be streamed on the Voot app from 10:30 PM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday Special: Check Out 5 Best Photos of Birthday Boy CR7 As he Turns 37

Juaquin Correa and Robin Gosens remain the only absentees for Inter Milan which is a piece of positive news. Alexis Sanchez and Lautaro Martinez were heavily involved in the international break but the duo should feature. Edin Dzeko is set to be part of the starting eleven, playing off Lautaro Martinez in the attacking third. Marcelo Brozovic is the calming influence in midfield with Nicolo Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu pushing forward to join the attack.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Fikayo Tomori are ruled out for the Milan Derby while Ante Rebic is a huge doubt. Olivier Giroud is set to lead the attack and the Frenchman should have Rafael Leao and Alexis Saelemaekers on the wings for support. Franck Kessie is the playmaker on this side and Inter will need to make sure he is not accorded much space. Sandro Tonali and Ismael Bennacer are not known for their defensive solidarity and will sit back to protect the back four.

When is Inter Milan vs AC Milan, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Inter Milan vs AC Milan match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan. The game will be held on February 5, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Milan vs AC Milan, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Inter Milan vs AC Milan match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Inter Milan vs AC Milan, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Inter Milan vs AC Milan match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

The Milan Derby could end in a scored draw which will benefit Napoli the most.

