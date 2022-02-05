Premier League leaders Manchester City host Fulham in the FA Cup fourth-round draw with Pep Guardiola’s men looking to maintain their brilliant form. A 1-1 draw against Southampton saw City’s 12 game-winning run come to an end but the brand of football the club plays, they remain Europe’s most in-form football club. Opponents Fulham are the leaders of the Championship football and look destined to meet City in the EPL campaign next season. They may not be on the same level as Manchester City, but on their day they can give the top sides a run for their money. Manchester City versus Fulham will be telecasted on the Sony Ten Network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 8:30 PM IST. Manchester United 1-1 Middlesbrough (7-8 Penalties), FA Cup 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo-led Red Devils Knocked Out (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Riyad Mahrez was given a break by Pep Guardiola after Algeria’s early exit from the AFCON. The right-winger could start his first game for his club in several weeks and will have Raheem Sterling on the other flank. Phil Foden takes the customary false nine position which has done well in this role in the past. Rodri could be given a breather and club captain Fernandinho will step in as the defensive midfielder. Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva are the two attacking players in the midfield three.

Terence Kogolo is ruled out for Fulham but there are plenty of positive news in the squad with Aleksandar Mitrovic and Harry Wilson both included in the matchday squad. Fabio Carvalho’s transfer to Liverpool collapsed at the later stages of the transfer day deadline and the youngster should slot in as the no 10. Rodrigo Muniz should lead the attack with Harry Wilson and Neeskens Kebano providing the width.

When is Manchester City vs Fulham, FA Cup 2021-22 Football Match? (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Manchester City vs Fulham match in FA Cup 2021-21 will be played at the City of Manchester Stadium on February 05, 2022 (Saturday). The match is scheduled to start at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Fulham, FA Cup 2021-22 Football Match?

Manchester City vs Fulham match will be live telecast on Sony sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of FA Cup in India and will be live telecasting the matches. Fans can switch to Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to follow the live-action of the FA Cup 2021-22 football match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Manchester City vs Fulham, FA Cup 2021-22 Football Match?

The match will also be available on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the Manchester City vs Fulham for its online fans in India. JioTV will provide free live streaming for its users.

Manchester City have won their last 11 games in all competition against Fulham and they should win this tie with utmost ease.

