Lahore, Feb 26 (PTI) Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi opted to bat first against England in a must-win Champions Trophy match for both teams here on Wednesday.

England have made just one change, bringing Jamie Overton in place of injured Brydon Carse, while Afghanistan remained unchanged.

Also Read | ‘When Someone Needs You’, MS Dhoni Reacts on Being Asked About Text Sent to Virat Kohli After Latter Left Team India Captaincy (Watch Video).

Teams:

England: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(capt), Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Also Read | Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Final: Vidarbha's Karun Nair Completes 8000 First Class Runs During Final vs Kerala.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)