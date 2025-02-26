Former legendary India national cricket team captain MS Dhoni does have a reputation for not being easily reachable via phone. Such claims have been made in the past by various ex-players and colleagues. But, when it came to giving support to the legendary Virat Kohli when Kohli left Test captaincy for Team India, Dhoni didn't shy away. In fact, Dhoni was the only player of the multiple names Virat Kohli played with, who dropped a message to the Delhi boy when he took the tough call of leaving the role. Virat Kohli had revealed this fact way back in 2022, now MS Dhoni also shared the reason behind messaging Kohli despite not being available on the phone in a recent event. MS Dhoni to Use Lighter Bat in IPL 2025, Four New Bats Have Arrived for Ex-CSK Captain Ahead of Upcoming Season: Report.

On being asked about the text message sent by MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli during the batter's low phase, Dhoni said, “It’s deja vu, I was asked a similar question in a JioHotsar show; you will see the answer during the IPL. I’m not great when it comes to being in touch with people but yeah, certain times when someone needs you, you just drop in a message." While Captain Cool just stayed humble like he always does on being asked the question, the instance only strengthens the bromance between the two Indian cricket team players. Best ODI Player of All Time: Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain Laud Virat Kohli After Match-Winning Century Against Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni on His Text to Virat Kohli:

After leaving the Test cricket captaincy of the Indian team in January 2022, Virat Kohli revealed the incident in September of that year, saying, “Let me tell you one thing: when I left Test captaincy, I got a message from only one person, with whom I had played previously; that was MS Dhoni. Many people have my number. On TV, people give lots of suggestions, people have a lot to say. But none of the people who had my number sent me a message,". The charismatic Virat Kohli replaced MS Dhoni as Indian national cricket team captain in Tests in 2014, and in white-ball cricket in 2017.

