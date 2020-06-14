Sports News | Agarkar Launches Online Math Skills Program 'Cricket-Math'

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar's foundation, Agarkar Centre of Excellence (ACE), has launched a specially designed online math skills program, Cricket-Math in association with UnMath School.

The online program will help children increase their understanding and knowledge of mathematics with the help of different aspects related to the game of cricket.

It is a joint initiative by Agarkar, his educationalist wife Fatema and serial entrepreneur and founder of UnMath School Divesh Bathija.

The initiative aims to enable students to look at the subject beyond traditional textbooks and make learning a fun and engaging experience while sitting at home.

A format developed for middle schoolers (grade fifth to eighth), the short-certified courses encompass a plethora of interesting features such as virtual conversations, cricket videos, case studies, discussions with cricket fans, etc.

The different levels of the program are Rookie Play (Beginners), Rookie Plus Play (Intermediate) and Pro Play (Advanced).

Speaking about the initiative, Agarkar said: "As a sportsman, one learns so many things on the field. Different perspectives as a player help realise that some games are lost on a given day but also give a player plenty to reflect upon.

"With this program, children will learn that one has to keep trying to attain success and not let their morale down even when situations are tough. With the help of Cricket Math they will learn Math in an interesting and innovative way and make it more play than studies."

