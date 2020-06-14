Mallorca 0–4 Barcelona, La Liga 2019–20 Result: Lionel Messi on Target As League Champions Make Winning Return

Lionel Messi found the late and added to his two assists as Barcelona went off to a flying start on their return to La Liga 2019-20 on Saturday. The league champions thrashed Mallorca 4-0 to make a perfect start to their title defence after a three-month halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. Arturo Vidal, Martin Braithwaite, Jordi Alba and Messi hit the goals for Barcelona with the Argentine also becoming the first ever to score at least 20 league goals in 12 consecutive seasons. Lionel Messi Poses in Mask With Barcelona Teammates en Route to Mallorca.

Back in action after a three-month hiatus, Barcelona needed two minutes to go ahead when Vidal headed home Jordi Alba’s cross. Braithwaite then scored his maiden goal for the Catalans later in the first half before Alba made in 3-0 in the 79th minute and Messi capped off a fine day with a deflected strike in stoppage time. Lautaro Martinez Joining Lionel Messi at Barcelona Will Be Beneficial for Argentina, Claims National Team Assistant Coach Roberto Ayala.

The win took Barcelona on 61 points after 28 matches and put them five clear of second-placed Real Madrid, who host Eibar on Sunday in their first game post the La Liga resumption. Mallorca remained third from bottom with only 25 points and face the danger of Espanyol, who beat Deportivo Alaves 2-0, catching up to them. Espanyol at the bottom are only two points behind.

Lionel Messi Creates New Record

20+ - Lionel Messi is the only player to score 20+ goals in 12 consecutive @LaLigaEN seasons: ✅23 - 08/09 ✅34 - 09/10 ✅31 - 10/11 ✅50 - 11/12 ✅46 - 12/13 ✅28 - 13/14 ✅43 - 14/15 ✅26 - 15/16 ✅37 - 16/17 ✅34 - 17/18 ✅36 - 18/19 ✅20 - 19/20 Stellar. pic.twitter.com/WREVUTcgc9 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 13, 2020

Barcelona showed little signs of rustiness on return to the pitch for the first time since their 1-0 victory league over Real Sociedad in March. The visitors were ahead within the opening 65 seconds when Frenkie de Jong robbed ex-Barcelona academy player Takefusa Tubo and found Alba on the left. The Spaniard’s cross into the box was met by a diving header from Vidal into the bottom left corner of the net. Vidal’s header was the fastest league goal for Barcelona since 2016.

Both Messi and Braithwaite then came close to doubling the lead while Tubo almost equalised but was denied by Marc-Andre ter Stegen on the Barca goal. Braithwaite eventually found his luck and slotted the ball home to make it 2-0 in the 37th minute after a flick from Messi who also found Alba later in the second half before firing one himself to make seven successive matches Mallorca where he has scored.

The match was also halted in between after a pitch wearing an Argentina jersey ran into the pitch despite the match being played behind closed doors. He was swiftly hauled away by the security guards.

