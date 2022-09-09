Nara (Japan), Sep 9 (PTI) Indian golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu kept the slate clean on the second day by firing five birdies in a bogey-free 5-under 66 that placed him tied-13 at the Shinhan Donghae Open.

Sandhu, who shot 3-under 68 on the first day is now 8-under for 36 holes.

Also Read | Road Safety World Series 2022 Live Streaming Online on Voot: Teams, Squads and Free Telecast Details Of RSWS Season 2 On TV With Match Timings in IST.

Shiv Kapur ensured he was on the right side of the cut line, but only just, as he added a second straight 2-under 69 to get to 4-under and was T-60.

India's two other players, SSP Chawrasia (69-71) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (72-71) are likely to miss the cut, which is expected to fall at 4-under.

Also Read | World Powerlifting Championship: Bhavna Tokekar Breaks Four Records in Championship at Manchester.

The second round is yet to be completed at the weather-hit Shinhan Donghae Open with 33 players yet to complete their second round.

Thailand's Tirawat Kaewsiribandit soared on two eagles to fire a seven-under-par 64 and grabbed a one-shot clubhouse lead midway through the second round. He was followed by Japan's Kazuki Higa (63).

Sandhu, one of the only four Indians to have tasted success in Japan – Jeev Milkha Singh, Jyoti Randhawa and Rahil Gangjee being the others – won a Japan Challenge Tour event some years back.

He had five birdies on the third, sixth, 13th, 16th and 17th.

Sandhu was the runner-up at the DGC Open in March and since then has had three other Top-20 finishes, one of them in Japan at the Asia-Pacific Open Diamond Cup in May.

Siwoo Kim, a two-time US PGA Tour winner, was a further stroke back on 130 after trading eight birdies with a bogey to return a 65. Kim is 12-under.

Riki Kawamoto (65-65) is Tied-4th at 11-under alongside Richard Lee, who after his first round 62 is 2-under through 13 holes and has a total of 11-under.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)