It is that time of the year again when the legends of the game of cricket get assembled under one roof to once again battle it out in the middle of the park as they used to do in their playing years. The Road Safety World Series is back with season 2 of the competition. A total of eight teams, as compared to last season's seven, would be participating in the competition this year and all their squads have been announced. The first edition was won by India Legends, who have assembled quite a squad that is capable of defending their title. Pakistan Appoint Matthew Hayden As Team Mentor for T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia

Four cities would be hosting the matches of the Road Safety World Series 2022 with them being Kanpur, Raipur, Dehradun and Indore. Some of the greats in the game, the likes of which include Sachin Tendulkar, Jonty Rhodes, Brian Lara, Scott Styris and Brett Lee are among those whom fans can once again see in action. Ahead of the competition, let us take a look at some details below:

When Is Road Safety World Series 2022? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Road Safety World Series 2022 edition will be played from September 10 to October 1, 2022. The tournament would be contested across various venues in India-. Kanpur, Raipur, Dehradun and Indore. The matches will generally start in the evening at 7:30 pm IST, although some games are slated to begin in the afternoon at 3:30 pm IST.

Where To Watch Road Safety World Series 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Viacom 18 are the official broadcast partners of the Road Safety World Series in India and they would be providing live telecast of the matches on TV in India. Fans can tune in to Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits and Sports 18 channels to watch these matches live on TV.

How To Watch Road Safety World Series 2022 Live Online Streaming In India?

Voot, the official digital and OTT platform for Viacom18, would be providing live streaming of these matches on the app and website. Fans can watch live streaming of the matches for free. Additionally, Jio subscribers can also watch the matches on the JioTV app.

Squads for Road Safety World Series Season 2:

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, and Rahul Sharma.

Australia Legends: Shane Watson (C), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin, Stuart Clark, Brett Lee, Bryce McGain, Callum Ferguson, Cameron White, George Horlin, Jason Krejza, John Hastings, Dirk Nannes, Nathan Reardon, and Chadd Sayers.

England Legends: Ian Bell (C), Nick Compton, Phil Mustard, Chris Tremlett, Daren Maddy, Darren Stevens, James Tindall, Rikki Clarke, Stephen Parry, Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Chris Schofield, Jade Dernbach, and Mal Loye.

Bangladesh Legends: Shahadat Hossain (C), Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Mamun ur Rasheed, Nazmus Sadat, Dhiman Ghosh, Dolar Mahmud, Khaled Mashud, Mohammad Sharif, Mehrab Hossain, Elias Sunny, Mohammad Nazimuddin, Abul Hasan, and Tushar Imran.

Sri Lanka Legends: TM Dilshan (C), Kaushalya Weeraratne, Mahela Udawatte, Rumesh Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Chamara Silva, Isuru Udana, Chamara Kapugedara, Chaminda Vaas, Chaturanga de Silva, C Jayasinghe, Dhamikka Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Dilshan Munaweera, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, and Thisara Perera.

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes (C), Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Henry Davids, Jacques Rudolph, Johan Botha, Johan van der Wath, Lance Klusener, L. Norris Jones, Makhaya Ntini, Morne van Vyk, T Tshabalala, Vernon Philander, and Zander de Bruyn.

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (C), Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor, Kirk Edwards, Marlon Ian Black, Narsingh Deonarine, Sulieman Benn, Daren Powell, William Perkins, Darion Barthley, Dave Mohammed, and Krishmar Santokie.

New Zealand Legends: Ross Taylor (C), Jacob Oram, Jamie How, Jason Spice, Kyle Mills, Scott Styris, Shane Bond, Dean Brownlie, Bruce Martin, Neil Broom, Aaron Redmond, Anton Devcich, Craig McMillan, Gareth Hopkins, and Hamish Bennett.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2022 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).