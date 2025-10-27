Mumbai, October 28: England opener Amy Jones believes her side is well placed to reach the final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, as per the ICC website. The four-time Women's World Cup champions completed their league stage campaign with a comfortable eight-wicket victory over New Zealand on Sunday and now head to Guwahati for a knockout semi-final against the Proteas. It was at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati where England thrashed South Africa by 10 wickets at the start of the tournament, and the side also picked up a four-wicket triumph over Bangladesh at the same venue four days later. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Amy Jones Scores Unbeaten 86 As England Crush New Zealand by Eight Wickets.

While Jones knows South Africa will be a more difficult prospect than what they faced the first time around, the in-form opener thinks the conditions at the ground will suit her side.

"We sort of know how that ground plays and I think it suits our bowlers really well," Jones said after she was named Player of the Match for her unbeaten 86* in the win over the White Ferns in Vizag.

"Obviously, we've got some of the best spinners, and that wicket was really conducive to that. I'm excited to keep to our spinners on that wicket and I think we've got a lot of confidence on the back of that game and the tournament as a whole. I think there's been great learning throughout, and we are just really excited for the occasion in Guwahati. We can't wait," she added. England Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-Final, Guwahati Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

England will be sweating on the fitness of Sophie Ecclestone for the knockout encounter, with the left-armer hurting her shoulder during the match with the Kiwis and only bowling four deliveries. Jones said Ecclestone will be monitored by medical staff before the semi-final on Wednesday and that she remains hopeful the No. 1-ranked ODI spinner in the world will be fit to tackle the Proteas.

"I don't know exactly (the extent), but I think it was precautionary and I think she will be OK. Sophie plays a huge role within the team. Obviously, she's our most experienced spinner and, yeah, one of the best in the world, so she plays a huge role," Jones said.

