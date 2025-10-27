The ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is reaching its business end, with the knockouts starting soon, with the England women national cricket team and the South Africa women national cricket team playing each other in the ENG-W vs SA-W semi-final match on October 29. England heads into the contest with five wins and one loss, qualified second in the league stage, while South Africa, with five wins and two losses, finished third. The winner of England Women vs South Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinals will qualify for the final on November 2. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-Finals Schedule in IST: Know Who Plays Whom in Last Four of WWC Cricket Tournament

The flavour of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 has largely been spoiled with several matches getting affected by poor weather conditions, with rain playing spoilsport in both Sri Lanka and India. While South Africa remained unaffected by rain during their campaign, England had the ENG-W vs PAK-W get washed out due to incessant rains in Colombo. Interestingly, the semifinal 1 will be played in Guwahati, where both England Women clashed against South Africa Women in their respective competition opener, which the Three Lionesses won comprehensively.

Guwahati Weather Updates Live for ENG-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025

The ENG-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 ODI match is scheduled to be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati and will commence at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Wednesday, October 29. The weather forecast for ENG-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final 1 match is a bit concerning, with the probability of thunderstorms in the latter half of the day. The conditions are expected to be humid, with strong winds blowing, making conditions helpful to bowlers. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Security Heightened in Navi Mumbai After Molestation Incident Involving Australian Cricketers in Indore.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium so far has produced decent-scoring matches, but as the tournament has progressed, the batting has become a bit difficult, with the track assisting slow and low. However, with overcast conditions, the ENG-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final match on October 29 might be a low-scoring encounter, with the team winning the toss gaining an advantage.

