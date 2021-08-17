Jamshedpur, Aug 17 (PTI) Jamshedpur FC have completed the signing of Kerala defender Anas Edathodika for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League, the club said on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old made his return to Jamshedpur FC, where he had spent a season previously in the club's debut season in 2017-18.

Anas, who was Jamshedpur's first Indian signing (first-ever player selected in the ISL 2017-18 draft) was delighted to be back.

He said, "I had a good experience in my previous season here where I felt the unconditional love of the fans. I look forward to the new season and want to achieve success for the fans. I wish to complete my unfulfilled dream with the club by helping us win the ISL trophy.

"We missed out narrowly the last time I was here and want to make amends."

Anas revealed the reason for his return.

"The gaffer along with my previous experience at the club were two great factors to make a return. Owen Coyle is a great coach. We all know what he has done and achieved in the past and I firmly believe that the club is going in the right direction under his guidance."

Anas has made close to 200 club appearances in India's top-tier league and cup competitions as well as in AFC competitions since making his debut in 2007.

The defender has played for top clubs like Mumbai FC, Pune FC, Delhi Dynamos, Mohun Bagan, ATK, Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur.

Jamshedpur head coach Coyle said how Anas' signing would benefit the team.

"Anas is a proven centre-back with a wealth of experience playing in the top levels of Indian football for almost 15 years now. He is calm and composed under pressure and will be a valuable addition to the squad.

"Our objective is to continue what we achieved defensively last season. Lesser the goals conceded, the more the chances of winning and a player like Anas will give us that security."

Anas will don jersey number 30 in the upcoming season and will join the team for pre-season scheduled to begin in a few weeks.

