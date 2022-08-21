New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated Paralympic medalists Sumit Antil and Yogesh Kathuniya for establishing new world records at the recently-concluded Indian Open National Para Athletics Championships 2022 in Bengaluru.

"Congratulations to Paralympic medalists @sumit_javelin & @YogeshKathuniyafor creating a New World Records at the 4th Indian Open National #ParaAthletics Championships 2022. * Javelin throw of 68.62m by Sumit * Discuss throw of 48.34m by Yogesh," tweeted Thakur.

Indian Paralympics medalists Sumit Antil and Yogesh Kathuniya established new world records in javelin throw and discus throw respectively at the recently-concluded Indian Open National Para Athletics Championships 2022 in Bengaluru.

Sumit threw the javelin to the distance of 68.62 m to establish a new world record in male javelin throw in para-athletics.

On the other hand, Yogesh set a new discus throw world record in the male category in para-athletics. He threw the discus to a distance of 48.34 m to set this new record.

"#BreakingNews #Tokyo2020@Paralympics medalists @sumit_javelin& @YogeshKathuniya create the New World Record at 4th Indian Open National #ParaAthletics Championships 2022 New Record Sumit - Javelin Throw(M)- 68.62m (WR) Yogesh- Discus Throw(M) - 48.34m (WR)," tweeted SAI Media on Saturday.

The fourth edition of the Indian Open National Para Athletics Championships 2022 was held from August 18 to 19 at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. (ANI)

