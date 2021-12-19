Adelaide [Australia], December 19 (ANI): Australian pacer Jhye Richardson on Sunday said that Nathan Lyon had a big role in setting up England skipper Joe Root before Mitchell Starc got the prized scalp on Day 4 of the ongoing second Ashes Test.

Root was dismissed on the stroke of stumps on Day 4 as Starc dismissed the England skipper.

Also Read | Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India Thrash Japan 6-0 to Round-Robin Stage on a High.

"Nicely set up from Lyon from one end. Ruffled Root there and drew the false shot. I didn't think I bowled too badly in the first innings. The wicket has quickened up a little bit today," Richardson said after stumps on Day 4.

"It was nice to see him (Green) get some runs as well. He comes from a height, so it's not easy to face. I tried to hit a first-ball six in the first innings," he added.

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne and Jhye Richardson were the standout performers as Australia gained full control on Day 4 of the ongoing second Ashes Test here at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

At stumps, England's score read 82/4-- still, 386 runs away from the target. Ben Stokes (3*) is at the crease.

Right before stumps, England skipper Joe Root (24) was scalped by Mitchell Starc and Australia are now just six wickets away from going 2-0 up in the series.

Earlier, Australia declared their second innings at 230/9, setting England a target of 468. Labuschagne and Head scored half-centuries for the hosts in the second innings. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)