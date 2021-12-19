The covid situation in the United Kingdom has severely impacted the schedule of the English Premier League with several games getting cancelled. The biggest game of the available fixtures without a doubt is one featuring Tottenham Hotspurs and Liverpool. The Reds know they must maintain their winning momentum in order to keep Manchester City within their sights. With Chelsea dropping points recently, the title race could well be a two-horse race. Tottenham have been one of the teams impacted by the outbreak of the coronavirus in the squad and this has led to their last three fixtures getting cancelled. They have plenty of games in hand and should they secure maximum points in those, they will have the edge over Manchester United, West Ham United and Arsenal in the race for the fourth spot. Tottenham Hotspur versus Liverpool will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 10:00 PM IST. Real Madrid Announces 21-Member Squad for Match Against Cadiz, Check Predicted Starting Lineup For RM vs CDZ, La Liga 2021-22 Game

Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso are back in contention for the game against Liverpool after recovering from their respective injuries. Several players have returned from isolation and have trained with the first-team squad which is positive news for Antonio Conte. Harry Kane has not been in the best of forms for the Londoners this season and his role will be crucial against the Reds with Heung Min-Son and Lucas Moura most likely missing.

Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones are out of the Liverpool squad after a positive coronavirus test. Divock Origi’s knee injury means the Belgian international is in massive doubt to face Tottenham. Roberto Firmino is set to play as the no 9 for the visitors where he will be flanked by Sadio Mane and Mo Salah. Naby Keita and James Milner will feature in the starting eleven owing to the absence of key midfielders. Lionel Messi's Mural Erected in Rosario, Argentina to Applaud his Seventh Ballon d’Or Win (Watch Video)

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game will be held on December 19, 2021 (Sunday) and is scheduled to begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool match on Disney+Hotstar.

Tottenham Hotspur are in action after several weeks and that could prove to be their downfall against a mighty Liverpool side.

