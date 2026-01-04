Sydney [Australia] January 4: Another commanding session for England as they crossed the 200-run mark in their first innings after the conclusion of the second session of the ongoing fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on Sunday. Af Tea on Day 1, England were at 211/3 in 45 overs with Joe Root (72* off 103 balls, including eight fours) and Harry Brook (78* off 92 deliveries, with the help of six fours and one six) staying unbeaten at the crease. Ashes 5th Test 2025-26: England and Australia Players Form Guard of Honour for Bondi Attack Heroes.

England started the second session with 114/3 on the board with Brook and Root on strike. During the 26th over, Root hit a superb drive against speedster Scott Boland towards extra cover, which went for a four. After the end of 30 overs, England reached 142/3 with Root and Brook looking solid at the crease and negotiating the threat.

Boundaries kept coming as the Three Lions raced to 155/3 after the end of 33 overs. In the very next over, Root reached his well-deserved fifty in 65 deliveries, whereas Brook notched up his half-century after hitting a four against speedster Beau Webster.

England crossed the 200-run mark in the 42nd over. Root and Brook notched up the 150-run stand for the fourth wicket during the 43rd over, putting the visitors in a commanding position as they went into tea without losing a single wicket in the second session.

Earlier in the first session, an unbeaten 57-run stand with Root and Brook for the fourth wicket helped England to reach 114/3 in 24 overs at Lunch on Day 1 after opting to bat first. Brook (23* off 31 balls, including two fours) and Root (31* off 37 deliveries, with the help of four boundaries) stayed unbeaten at the crease. Ashes 5th Test 2025-26: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Hosts Australia, England Players for Annual New Year's Day Reception

Openers Zak Crawley (16 off 29 balls, with the help of three fours) and Ben Duckett (27 off 24 balls, with the help of five boundaries) stitched a 35-run stand for the first wicket.

Jacob Bethell departed after scoring 10 runs off 23 deliveries, including two fours, before Root and Harry Brook steadied the ship and helped the visitors cross the 100-run mark in the first session. For Australia, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Michael Neser picked one wicket apiece in the first session.

Brief Scores: England: 211/3 (Joe Root 72*, Harry Brook 78*, Michael Neser 1/36) vs Australia.(ANI)

