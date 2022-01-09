Sydney [Australia], January 9 (ANI): Australia skipper Pat Cummins feels that little different weather conditions could have changed the match result as the fourth Ashes Test against England ended in a draw here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Stuart Broad and James Anderson batted out the final two overs on Day 5 and remained unbeaten at the crease.

The five-match series stands 3-0 in favor of Australia and the fifth game will begin on Friday in Hobart and it would be a day-night contest.

"Great game of Test cricket. We got close. Bitless weather might have got us there. Obviously would've loved 4-0, but good match. The forecasts are hopeless, I learned that this week. Getting close to 400, I felt we needed that. The wicket wasn't playing too many tricks. And I thought there was enough time," said Cummins after the fourth Test came to an end.

"Smith did the vice-captain thing and said I will bowl (laughs). Bit of a running joke in the team that they should have a bowl-off to see who the No.1 leggie is in the team (Smith and Marnus)," he added.

Resuming the third and final session on Day 5 at 174/4, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow added 19 more runs to the total before Stokes (60) was sent back to the pavilion by Nathan Lyon and this meant England had to see out 27.2 overs on the final day to walk away with a draw. (ANI)

