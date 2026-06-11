Sports News | Ashwin Backs Kohli, Rohit for 2027 ODI World Cup, Says Experience Will Be Key in South Africa

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has thrown his support behind Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma featuring in the 2027 ICC Men's ODI World Cup, saying their experience and presence would make India a stronger side despite both veterans approaching the twilight of their careers.

The World Cup, scheduled to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October-November 2027, would see Kohli nearing 39 years of age and Rohit crossing 40. However, Ashwin believes age alone should not be a barrier if the players remain fit and continue receiving support from the team management.

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"In my experience of how these things pan out, it's pretty straightforward: if the management wants both of them at the 50-over World Cup in South Africa, and if there is enough energy around it, it's very much possible to keep them on the park and utilise their experience," Ashwin said on ESPNcricinfo's video show.

Ashwin stressed that a combination of fitness management and backing from selectors and team management would be crucial in helping the two senior batters extend their ODI careers.

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"And forgive me, I'm no specialist, I'm no medico scientist, I can't say this with utmost authority, [but if] there is a proper rehab programme, and there is something that's constructed around what they want to do, and if there is good vibes from the other half, the players will manage to make it," he said.

"But if there is any sediment of doubt that's trusted upon them, the players are going to find it harder because at this age, injuries are par for the course. The body is not the same as it was when it was 35 and below; it's not the same when you cross 32 itself."

The former spinner compared the relationship between players and management to a partnership, saying both sides must work together if the goal is to have Kohli and Rohit available for the next World Cup.

"So I think it's a bit of a give and take. I think good energy from both sides is very critical for both of them to make it happen to get to the 2027 50-over World Cup," Ashwin said, as per ESPNcricinfo.

"And having said that, I see no reason why they mustn't be there. They make your team definitely stronger with their presence and their experience of those conditions," he added.

Having retired from T20 Internationals in 2024 and Test cricket in 2025, Kohli and Rohit have focused solely on the ODI format. Kohli has enjoyed an outstanding run since 2025, scoring 891 runs at an average of 68.53, including four centuries and five fifties. Rohit has also remained productive, accumulating 711 runs at 44.43 with two hundreds and four half-centuries.

India are set to play 20 ODIs before the start of 2027, beginning with a three-match series against Afghanistan later this week.

While Kohli has been ruled out of the series because of a hamstring injury, Rohit has returned to the national squad after recovering from a similar issue that sidelined him for five matches during IPL 2026.

Ashwin believes Kohli's fitness remains a strong asset, while Rohit will need to continue managing his workload carefully over the next year and a half.

"He doesn't have a 50-over World Cup in his kitbag yet," Ashwin said of Rohit. "I think he wants to go there to the 2027 World Cup and showcase that, and win yet another silverware for himself and for the nation."

"I think he has also done enough to warrant a place, going all the way till that end," he added.

Ashwin concluded by highlighting the value of experience in challenging overseas conditions and urged India to make the most of their senior stars while they remain available.

"Till you have experienced cricketers like Virat and Rohit in your side, [and] in your ranks, going for an away World Cup in a country like South Africa, I think you should extract as much experience as you can from those," Ashwin concluded. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)