Bhopal, Feb 29 (PTI) Reigning Asian Games champion Palak of Haryana won the women's 10m air pistol T3 trial here at the M.P. State Shooting Academy ranges on Thursday.

Palak overcame a challenge from Maharashtra's Shital Preetam Desai, who had earlier topped qualification with a score of 581. She shot 242 while Shital was second with 240.6. State mate Suruchi came third.

Also Read | Germany Secures Paris Olympics 2024 Berth by Beating Netherlands in UEFA Women's Nations League Third-Place Play-Off.

Rajasthan shooter Amit Sharma, who had won the team silver at the ISSF Junior World Championships in Changwon, South Korea last year, emerged victorious in the men's air pistol T3 event.

Amit shot 242.6 in the finals to pip Army's Sharvan Kumar who was 0.4 behind in the second spot with 242.2. Olympian Gurpreet Singh, also from the Army, came third with 221.7.

Also Read | Odisha FC vs East Bengal, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of OFC vs EBFC Match in Indian Super League 10 on TV and Online.

Sharvan was the best shooter in qualifying, tied with Haryana's Aditya Malra at 586. Amit Sharma scored 584 and was placed third after the qualification.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)