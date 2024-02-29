League leaders Odisha will take on East Bengal at home, looking to solidify their position at the top of the points table. The home side have drawn their last two matches but before it, they had three wins on the bounce. The team has shown great resolve to win 9 out of their 16 games played and only lost twice. Odisha lost out to East Bengal in the Super Cup finals though recently and avenging that loss will be crucial. Opponents East Bengal have shown signs of revival in recent times after some dip in form since the turn of the year. East Bengal head into the contest on the back of a win over Chennaiyin in a keenly contested game. Odisha versus East Bengal will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 pm IST. ISL 2023–24: In-Form Odisha FC To Host East Bengal at Home.

Odisha could not find a way to break down the Mohun Bagan defence in their last match and likewise was the case for their opponents. They did create a few chances though in the match and that should keep them positive. Ahmed Jahouh is set to return to the playing eleven after serving his suspension. Roy Krishna and Diego Mauricio in the front three carry the maximum attacking threat for the team.

Nanda Kumar scored the winner against Chennaiyin for East Bengal and apart from the goal contributions, the winger also looked lively on the left wing. Cleiton Silva will line up as the second striker behind main forward F Brown Forbes. Indian international Naorem Mahesh Singh should occupy his position on the right side of the attack. ISL 2023–24: Nandhakumar Sekar Scores As East Bengal Wins 1–0 Over Chennaiyin FC.

When Is Odisha FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Odisha FC will host East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Thursday, February 29. The OFC vs EBFC match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium and it will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Odisha FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 3 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 3 (Hindi Commentary, Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to watch live telecast of the Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC match. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How To Watch Odisha FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream the Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will live stream the match Internationally. Both sides like to take risks and create chances from the onset. Expect a win for the home side though.

