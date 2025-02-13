Harbin [China], February 13 (ANI): India ended their run at the Asian Winter Games without a medal at Harbin, China, with figure skater Tara Prasad and the Indian ice hockey team creating some positive impact.

Tara emerged as one of the stars for India at the event with an eighth-place finish in the women's figure skating event, as per Olympics.com.

Also Read | Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Did Urvashi Rautela, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh Unfollow BeerBiceps on Instagram Amid Legal Drama Over 'India's Got Latent' Episode?.

She placed eighth in the short program with a score of 49.17 on Wednesday before gaining a spot in the free skating segment with a total of 99.17 on the final day of the event.

Tara Prasad, a three-time Indian national champion, impressed the judges with her graceful free skating routine to rake in a Technical Element Score of 52.45 and a Program Component Score of 46.72 for her total. She suffered 0 deductions.

Also Read | Smriti Mandhana vs Harmanpreet Kaur: Comparing WPL Stats of India Stars Ahead of Women’s Premier League 2025.

Her combined score of 148.34 placed Tara Prasad eighth in the final rankings.

Meanwhile, Manjesh Tieari finished 15th in men's figure skating with a total of 76.41 to bring India's campaign at Harbin to a close.

The Republic of Korea's Kim Chae-yeon, a world championships bronze medallist, to the gold medal in the event with a score of 219.44. Japan's Kaori Sakamoto (211.90) and Hana Yoshida (205.20) claimed the silver and bronze, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Indian men's ice hockey team finished 12th in its debut Asian Winter Games campaign after losing 13-2 to Singapore in the 11th-place playoff.

Earlier, they had qualified for the playoff by finishing third in Group C.

Following heavy defeats to Hong Kong China (30-0) and Turkmenistan (19-1), India beat Macau China 4-2 in their final group stage game to register their first-ever win in the continent's premier multi-sport winter sports competition.

Meanwhile, Winter Olympian Mohammad Arif Khan finished 25th in the men's slalom alpine skiing event. Compatriot Mayank Panwar finished 20th in the event while Sunil Kumar was 26th.

In the women's slalom, Youth Olympian Aanchal Thakur finished 25th while Sandhya and Tanuja Thakur finished in the 21st and 28th spots, respectively.

Speed skater Swarali Deo, who is a national-level gold medallist, failed to progress beyond the heats in the women's 1000m short-track event. She was also knocked out in the semi-final stage of the women's 3000m event.

India had sent their largest contingent of 59 athletes at this year's Asian Winter Games. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)