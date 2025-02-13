Smriti Mandhana vs Harmanpreet Kaur: Comparing WPL Stats of India Stars Ahead of Women's Premier League 2025

The Women's Premier League (WPL) season 3 is all set to kick off on Thursday, February 13. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns against Gujarat Giants in Vadodara. A total of 22 matches will be played across four venues during the Women's Premier League 2025 tournament. Mumbai Indians won the inaugural edition of the WPL, while last year Royal Challengers Bengaluru did the honours, surprising the cricket world. India women's national cricket team ace batters Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur are the most accomplished cricketers in women's cricket. Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur are known for their aggressive and positive approach. Both stylish batters are proven match-winners for their nation. WPL 2025: Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming and Other Details You Need to Know About Women's Premier League Season Three.

Talking about the Women's Premier League, Mandhana and Harmanpreet have played a vital role for their respective franchises. Harmanpreet Kaur is the captain of Mumbai Indians. Kaur has led the Mumbai-based franchise to a WPL title victory in the inaugural edition. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI-W also qualified for the playoffs during the WPL 2024 edition. The veteran cricketer has played many match-winning innings for her franchise.

Smriti Mandhana, on the other hand, is one of the most accomplished batters in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad. Mandhana has been captaining the Bengaluru franchise since the inaugural edition of WPL. The Mandhana-led RCB-W had a poor run during the WPL 2023 edition. The Bengaluru-based franchise bowed out of the tournament following their poor performance in the group stage.

Smriti Mandhana-led side scripted history during the WPL 2024 season. Smriti Mandhana's RCB ended the franchise title drought by lifting the silverware in the second season of WPL. Mandhana has been instrumental with the bat in the WPL. She is known for her aggressive approach at the top, which has helped Bengaluru. On that note, take a look at Smriti Mandhana vs Harmanpreet Kaur's Women's Premier League stats ahead of season 3. Pooja Vastrakar, Asha Sobhana Ruled Out of Upcoming WPL 2025 With Injuries; Parunika Sisodia and Nuzhat Parween Named As Replacements by MI-W and RCB-W Respectively.

Harmanpreet Kaur vs Smriti Mandhana WPL Stats

Name Harmanpreet Kaur Smriti Mandhana Team Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bengaluru Matches 17 18 Innings 16 18 Runs 549 928 Highest Score 95* 114* Average 45.75 25.08 Strike Rate 137.93 131.81 Centuries 0 One Half-Centuries Five Five

(Note: All Stats are updated till 13th February 2025.)

The Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to defend their title, whereas Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians will aim for another triumph in the upcoming edition of the Women's Premier League. Both batters are all set to play a crucial role for their respective franchises during the WPL 2025 season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2025 09:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).