Mumbai, June 13: Australia captain Pat Cummins reigned supreme and toppled records with his sizzling six-wicket haul on the second day of the World Test Championship final at the famed Lord's against South Africa as the fate of the prized title hangs in balance. Cummins ripped South Africa's batting unit apart with his scorching six-wicket haul to hand a slender advantage to the defending champions in the first innings. He returned with figures of 6/28 in 18.1 overs. He became the eighth player for Australia and overall the 40th to breach the 300-wicket milestone in Test format. ICC WTC 2025 Final: South Africa’s Fast Bowling Looks Pretty Tricky Today, Says Australia Captain Pat Cummins.

The 32-year-old is the fifth-fastest to reach there in terms of balls bowled. He soared to 300 Test scalps in 13,725 balls, surpassing West Indies icon Malcolm Marshall by three deliveries. The experienced seamer's bowling strike rate of 45.75 balls per wicket is the best for an Australian seamer.

Cummins also levelled with Pakistan icon Imran Khan to become the joint 10th fastest to complete 300 wickets, arriving at the milestone in 68 Test matches. Cummins has snaffled 136 wickets as the captain of the Baggy Greens. Only Imran has a better record with 187 wickets among the pace bowling skippers.

The Australian captain is only the second player from his nation to clinch 200 wickets in WTC history; he is the only pacer in the list with 206 wickets at 22.11 runs apiece. Cummins also boasts the best average by an Australian pacer in a calendar year, with more than 50 wickets. ICC WTC 2025 Final: Australia Fight Back To End Day 2 on 144/8, Extending Lead to 218 Runs Against South Africa.

In 2019, he averaged 20.13 for his 59 wickets, bettering Dennis Lillee's feat in 1981. Lille scythed a whopping 85 wickets at 20.95 runs apiece. Australia would need its skipper to deliver yet again after being reduced to 144/8 at the end of the second day. Australia were reeling at 73/7 but found solace in Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc's resilient 61-run stand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)