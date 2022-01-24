Melbourne [Australia], January 24 (ANI): Daniil Medvedev battles past Maxime Cressy at the Australian Open on Monday, to reach the quarter-finals in Melbourne for the second time.

The second seed survived a serve-and-volley onslaught from a resilient Maxime Cressy, downing the American 6-2, 7-6(4), 6-7(4), 7-5 in three hours and 30 minutes on Margaret Court Arena. The Russian will now face Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the QFs.

Medvedev returned from deep behind the baseline as he looked to find the toes of the incoming 6' 6" Cressy, who charged the net throughout. The Russian crucially saved one set point on serve at 5-6, 30/40 in the second set, raising his level in the key moments, while showing patience to maintain his Australian Open title bid.

Elsewhere at on John Cain Arena, the World No. 9 Auger-Aliassime recovered from a slow start to reach his third consecutive Grand Slam quarter-final with an impressive 2-6, 7-6(7), 6-2, 7-6(4) win over 27th seed Marin Cilic.

The 21-year-old Canadian, who is making his third appearance in Melbourne, was delighted after securing his first victory in four attempts over Cilic in three hours and 39 minutes. (ANI)

