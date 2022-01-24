After an inspiring victory in their last game, SC East Bengal would bank on new-found momentum and energy to take on a tough Hyderabad FC outfit in the Indian Super League 2021-22 on Monday, January 24. The match would be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco and is set to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). It has indeed been a long season for SC East Bengal who have witnessed everything--from player ban to change in management and leadership. Finally, new coach Mario Rivera seemed to have struck the right chord at the club as they went on to notch up their first victory of the season with a 2-1 win over FC Goa in their previous encounter. However, their job would now be to ascend as much as possible on the points table, giving other sides a run for their money. Alaves vs Barcelona Result and Goal Highlights: Catalans Secure 1-0 Victory To Close In on Top-Four Spot in La Liga 2021–22

This is where this match against Hyderabad FC gains so much significance. Hyderabad FC are currently fourth on the points table. A win over SC East Bengal would have them sit right at the top of the points table. Now, it would all depend on East Bengal trying to maintain their momentum from the last match to keep alive their hopes of an unlikely comeback in the competition. It's not that they cannot do it. They would just have to keep on playing the way they did against FC Goa. Hyderabad on the other hand, have had a minor slip-up with two draws in their last three games. They would eye a return to winning ways. And star striker Bartholomew Ogbeche's return would only make them believe more that they can win all three points. Let us take a look at live streaming details of the game.

