Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI): Mumbai City FC forward Ayush Chhikara has signed a three-year contract extension, keeping him with the Islanders until May 2026, according to a statement by the Indian Super League (ISL).

The Haryana-born player was signed by Mumbai City FC in October 2020. After spending his first year on loan at Sudeva Delhi FC in the 2020-21 season, Ayush suffered an unfortunate injury that kept him on the sidelines for the next 12 months. The 20-year-old forward made a spirited comeback as he returned to the Islanders' set up, debuting for the first team in the 2022 Durand Cup.

Ayush asserted himself as a player to watch out for after showing flashes of brilliance in the Islanders' highly successful league campaign last season, winning the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) Winners' Shield 2022-23 in record-breaking fashion.

The 20-year-old also featured in Mumbai City FC's all-Indian squad in the 2023 Super Cup, where he shone bright, scoring the sole goal in a 1-0 win against Chennaiyin FC.

"My time so far at this club has been an incredible learning opportunity for me, and I am thrilled to extend my journey with Mumbai City FC. Being a part of this team, being around such talented teammates and working with someone like Des Buckingham is a true privilege. The club has supported me unconditionally and I want to repay Mumbai City's faith in me, scoring as many goals as I can every time I wear the badge," Ayush Chhikara said.

"Ayush has worked extremely hard over the past 12 months, making his debut and scoring his first professional goal as a result. He possesses a lot of unique and positive attributes for a young, domestic centre forward and is an exciting player with excellent potential. Ayush is another player that has trusted our club with his development for the next three years and I am looking forward to seeing where we can go together," Des Buckingham said. (ANI)

