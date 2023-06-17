Brazil takes on Guniea in an international friendly, with the national team looking to get back to playing to its true potential. The Selecao lost out to Morocco in the last international break, which came as a surprise for many. It is important to note that Brazil are without a full-time coach after Tite was let go following a disappointing campaign at the World Cup in Qatar. Under-20 boss Ramon Menezes is in charge of the side on a temporary basis while the federation ropes in a quality manager. Guinea head into the contest on the back of a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Egypt, but they have done well in the African qualifiers. Brazil versus Guinea start at 1:00 am IST. Will Neymar Play Tonight in Brazil vs Guinea International Friendly 2023 Match? Here’s Possibility of the PSG Star Featuring in the Starting XI.

Joelinton, Malcom, Ayrton Lucas, and André are all in the fray to make their debut for Brazil. Neymar continues to miss games for the side due to injury, which means Vinicius Junior gets an opportunity on the left wing, with Lucas Paqueta slotting in at the left of a midfield three. Casemiro is the main man in the middle, with Eder Militao and Roger Ibanez forming the central defensive partnership. Richarlison had a terrible season at club level, but he is all set to lead the attack for Brazil.

Mouctar Diakhaby is a major missing for Guinea owing to the injury he sustained versus Egypt. Francois Kamano will use his pace and ability on the ball to put pressure on the Brazilian defence while also trying to keep striker Serhou Guirassy active in the game. Saidou Sow in defence has his task cut out keeping the Brazilian attackers at bay. England 4–0 Malta, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Three Lions Register Dominant Victory.

When is Brazil vs Guinea, International Friendly Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Brazil vs Guinea International Friendly match will be played at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. The game will be held on June 18, 2023 (Sunday) and is scheduled to begin at 1:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brazil vs Guinea, International Friendly Match?

Unfortunately, fans would not be able to watch the Brazil vs Guinea international friendly match. There is no official broadcaster for this match hence, it would not be televised in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Brazil vs Guinea, International Friendly Match?

Fans would also not be able to watch live streaming of this match in the absence of a digital streaming partner. With no live streaming available, fans can look up the Brazil football team's official social media handles to catch live in-game updates. Brazil will treat this match with utmost importance and will likely field a very strong team. Expect them to dominate this game and secure a comfortable win.

