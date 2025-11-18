Rawalpindi [Pakistan], November 18 (ANI): The former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on November 16, as per the International Cricket Council (ICC) website.

The 31-year-old has been reprimanded after he was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match."

Notably, Babar reacted in frustration and hit the stumps with his bat after he was bowled out by Jeffrey Vandersay. The incident took place in the 21st over of Pakistan's innings and was immediately noted by the match officials.

Additionally, a demerit point has also been added to Babar's disciplinary record, making it a first offence for the batter in a 24-month period.

On-field umpires Alex Wharf and Rashid Riaz, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi levelled the charge while Ali Naqvi of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees proposed the sanction.

The Pakistan batter accepted the charge and the penalty without requesting a formal hearing.

As per the ICC regulations, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player's match fee and one or two demerit points.

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets to complete a 3-0 clean sweep over the Asian counterparts. Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. With Pakistan bowlers striking at regular intervals, Sri Lanka could only manage 211-10 in 45.2 overs, with key contributions from Sadeera Samarawickrama (48) and Pavan Rathnayake (32). Pakistan's Mohammad Wasim bagged three wickets while Faisal Akram and Haris Rauf claimed two apiece.

Chasing 212 runs, Pakistan lost an early wicket in the form of Haseebullah Khan but Fakhar Zaman's 45-ball 55 stabilised their innings. Babar Azam's 34 also helped Pakistan inch closer towards the target while Mohammad Rizwan (61 unbeaten) and Hussain Talat (42 unbeaten) guided the hosts over the line. (ANI)

