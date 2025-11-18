India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The upcoming football match between will be the first time in 22 years that India will face Bangladesh in Bangladesh. The last such occasion was the 2003 SAFF Gold Cup, where the hosts won 2-1 in the same venue in Dhaka. Practically, the IND vs BAN game will have very little stake, as Khalid Jamil's Blue Tigers are already out of contention for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers. Will Sunil Chhetri Play Tonight in India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Match? Here’s the Possibility of Bengaluru FC Star Featuring in Starting XI.

The last time the two sides faced was on March 25, in Shillong, which ended in a goalless draw. This will mark the 30th encounter between India and Bangladesh, with the Blue Tigers holding a record of 14 wins, 4 losses, and 11 draws in this rivalry. On that note, read below and find out the live streaming and live telecast viewing options of the India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers fixture, at the National Stadium in Dhaka.

India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Match Details

Match India vs Bangladesh, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Date Tuesday, November 18 Time 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue National Stadium, Dhaka Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), No Live Telecast

When is India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The India national football team will clash with the Bangladesh national football team in the return leg of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers on Tuesday, November 18. The India vs Bangladesh football match will be played at the National Stadium in Dhaka from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers on TV?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcaster for the India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers match hosted in Dhaka. Hence, the live telecast viewing options of the India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match in India will not be available. For India vs Bangladesh, online viewing options are listed below. Sunil Chhetri Urges All India Football Federation To Take Necessary Steps To Restart ISL Season.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers?

Fans in India will have live streaming viewing options for India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers game. One can use the FanCode mobile app and website to watch India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match, but they might need to purchase a match pass. Both India and Bangladesh have struggled to manage good form, so a draw can be expected.

