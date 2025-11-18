Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Pakistan is all set to commence their campaign in the T20I tri-series taking on Zimbabwe in the first match. The tournament will also feature Sri Lanka. Earlier, Pakistan played an ODI series against Sri Lanka and won it by a big margin of 3-0. Now both teams return to action in the T20I tri-series along with Zimbabwe. All three teams have secured a qualification to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and through the tri-series, they will be also eyeing a good preparation for the mega competition. The T20 World Cup will be hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka and hence, the conditions of Pakistan can produce familiar challenge. SLC Add Vijayakanth Viyaskanth to Sri Lanka T20I Squad for Tri-Series.

Babar Azam has recently made a comeback to the Pakistan T20I team and showed some positive signs. With batters like Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman around him, Babar's task is to take the innings deeper. Captain Salman Ali Agha is all set to act as the rearguard. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed has done well in the recent past in T20Is for Pakistan and Salman will hope that they deliver again. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe has been displaying some confident cricket with Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, veteran Brendan Taylor, Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani supporting Sikandar Raza. They will eye opportunities to cause an upset.

PAK vs ZIM T20 Tri-Series 2025 Match Details

Match Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 Tri-Series 2025 Date November 18, Tuesday Time 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Streaming or Telecast in India

When is Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 Tri-Series 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan National Cricket Team will take on the Zimbabwe National Cricket Team in the first T20I of the tri-series on November 18. The PAK vs ZIM 2025 will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, and will start at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). PAK vs SL 3rd ODI 2025: Pakistan Batter Babar Azam Fined for ICC Code of Conduct Breach Against Sri Lanka.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 Tri-Series 2025?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2025 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India won't be able to watch PAK vs ZIM T20 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For PAK vs ZIM T20 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 Tri-Series 2025?

Just like the PAK vs ZIM live telecast, there would be no PAK vs ZIM live streaming available as well. Fans in India thus will not be able to watch PAK vs ZIM live streaming on any platform. However, fans can still follow PAK vs ZIM 2025 live score updates on the official social media handles of both teams. Fans have an unofficial source to watch PAK vs ZIM live streaming and can do so on the Sport TV YouTube channel for free.

